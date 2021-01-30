Economic Survey: P Chidambaram tears into Government; says survey aids to Centre’s self-congratulatory conclusion

Economic Survey: The government did not print the Economic Survey presented in Parliament on Friday and only a digital version was made available.
P Chidambaram took to Twitter to say that the "best decision" taken by the government is the decision not to print the economic survey. (PTI)
Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday took a swipe at the Narendra Modi government, saying the purpose of the Economic Survey is not clear as it aids the self-congratulatory conclusion that the Modi dispensation implemented “far sighted policy response for economic recovery”.
The former Union finance minister took to Twitter to say that the “best decision” taken by the government is the decision not to print the economic survey.