  • MORE MARKET STATS

Economic Survey: P Chidambaram tears into Government; says survey aids to Centre’s self-congratulatory conclusion

By: |
New Delhi | January 30, 2021 10:07 AM

Economic Survey: The government did not print the Economic Survey presented in Parliament on Friday and only a digital version was made available.

Economic Survey P ChidambaramP Chidambaram took to Twitter to say that the "best decision" taken by the government is the decision not to print the economic survey. (PTI)

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday took a swipe at the Narendra Modi government, saying the purpose of the Economic Survey is not clear as it aids the self-congratulatory conclusion that the Modi dispensation implemented “far sighted policy response for economic recovery”.

The former Union finance minister took to Twitter to say that the “best decision” taken by the government is the decision not to print the economic survey.

Related News

“Once upon a time, the Survey was the vehicle to communicate to the people in simple language the state of the economy and the prospects in the coming year.

“Now, the Survey has apparently a different purpose, although the purpose is not clear,” he said in a tweet.

“All this in aid of the self-congratulatory conclusion that government implemented ‘far sighted policy response for economic recovery’,” he said.

The government did not print the Economic Survey presented in Parliament on Friday and only a digital version was made available.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

economic surveyP Chidambaram
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Economic Survey P Chidambaram tears into Government says survey aids to Centre’s self-congratulatory conclusion
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Blast near Israeli Embassy: Delhi Police recovers envelope from explosion site, CISF on high-alert
2BKU (Lok Shakti) re-launches stir against farm laws, relocates to Ghazipur border
3Israel Embassy Blast: All diplomats, staff safe in Delhi, says Israeli foreign ministry