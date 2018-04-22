Economic offenders cannot escape the law, says BJP

BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao. (IE)

The BJP today said economic offenders in the country cannot escape the law once the Fugitive Economic Offenders Ordinance providing for confiscation of their properties is promulgated. BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has a “complete hands-on approach” on the banking sector and no offender gets any kind of help which is why some of them have fled from the country. “The economic offenders of the country can now no longer escape the law and they will be prosecuted.

“The new ordinance when promulgated will strengthen the arms of the investigative and prosecution agencies ensuring that such offenders do not get away without being hauled up. They will have to return to face the prosecution,” he told reporters. The Union Cabinet today gave its nod to the Fugitive Economic Offenders Ordinance that provides for confiscating properties of escapees.

Rao said whether it is Vijay Mallya, Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi, they all flourished during the reign of the Congress party at the Centre. This ordinance has special provisions allowing agencies, the government, the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate to confiscate properties and assets of economic offenders.

“People whose arrest is imminent, who are subject to arrest but are evading an arrest and evading prosecution in the country, it is those people who will be called a fugitive,” he said.