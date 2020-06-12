Economic growth, child labour can’t go hand in hand: Kailash Satyarthi

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi (File image)

On the occasion of World Day Against Child Labour, nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi has urged businesses and corporations to stop employing children, saying economic growth and child labour cannot go hand in hand.

Ending child labour will lead to economic growth by generating employment for adults and attracting international investment by countries who are obligated to ensure labour rights and standards in their supply chains, he said.

“This World Day Against Child Labour, I urge businesses and corporations to take the moral responsibility and demonstrate compassion to stop employing child labour. I urge corporate leaders to come forward and end child labour. Let us #EndChildLabour2025 and make India safe India for children,” Satyarthi tweeted.

“Economic growth and child labour cannot go hand in hand. Ending child labour will lead to economic growth by generating employment for adults and attracting international investment by countries who are obligated to ensure labour rights and standards in their supply chains #EndChildLabour2025,” he said in another tweet.

World Day Against Child Labour, which is held every year on June 12, is intended to foster the worldwide movement against child labour in any of its forms.