ECIL says ‘cyber expert’ who claimed 2014 polls rigged was not its employee

By: | Published: January 22, 2019 8:54 PM

The self-proclaimed Indian cyber expert, who alleged that the 2014 general election was 'rigged', was not an employee of the Electronic Corporation of India Ltd (ECIL) as claimed by him.

The EVMs are designed and developed by the ECIL.

The self-proclaimed Indian cyber expert, who alleged that the 2014 general election was ‘rigged’, was not an employee of the Electronic Corporation of India Ltd (ECIL) as claimed by him, the public sector undertaking said Tuesday. Addressing a press conference in London via Skype, the man, identified as Syed Shuja, had on Monday claimed that the 2014 general election was rigged through the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The EVMs are designed and developed by the ECIL.

Read | 2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Bookings open: Hyundai i20 rival gets new features, updated design

The Election Commission has already rejected the charges and asked the Delhi Police to lodge an FIR against the self-proclaimed cyber expert. Shuja had also claimed he was part of a team at the ECIL. In a letter to Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain, the ECIL said that Syed Shuja has neither been in the rolls of the ECIL as a regular employee nor was he in any way associated in the design and development of EVMs between 2009 to 2014.

“The records of this company have been verified and it is found that Mr Syed Shuja has neither been in the rolls of ECIL as a regular employee nor was he in any way associated in the design and development of EVMs in ECIL produced between 2009 to 2014,” the letter by ECIL chairman and managing director Rear Adm. (retd) Sanjay Chaudey said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. ECIL says ‘cyber expert’ who claimed 2014 polls rigged was not its employee
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition