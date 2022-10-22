ECI seeks explanation from Gujarat chief secy, DGP for delay in filing compliance report on transfer of officials

The Election Commission has sought an explanation from Gujarat state chief secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) after they failed to send compliance reports on transfer and posting of certain category of officials, ahead of the upcoming Gujarat elections, news agency PTI reported, quoting sources.

The ECI has asked the officials to explain why the compliance reports were not furnished so far “even after lapse of stipulated time limit despite issuing of the reminder in the matter”.

The apex poll body had sent the letter to both states – Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat – where elections are due this year. While the Election Commission announced the election dates for the Himachal, the dates for Gujarat have not been announced yet.

Voting in Himachal Pradesh will take place on November 12 and counting of votes will take place on December 8, Chief Election Commissioner Raiv Kumar has announced.

The ECI had directed Gujarat and Himachal governments, both ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, to transfer officials posted in their home districts, and those who have spent three years in a district in the last four years, as per PTI report.