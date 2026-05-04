ECI Assembly Election Results 2026, results.eci.gov.in LIVE: The ECI will simultaneously begin counting of votes across all poll-bound states including West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and the union territory of Puducherry at 8 am today. As per standard ECI protocol, postal ballots will be tallied first at all counting centres. After postal ballots are counted, officials will begin tallying votes recorded in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Each Assembly constituency will go through counting in several rounds, with updates released after every stage. Once all rounds are completed and the figures are fully checked, the Returning Officer will officially announce the final result. Meanwhile, strong rooms storing the EVMs will stay under strict security, with entry allowed only to authorised personnel.

Early postal trends can be misleading, however, EVM counting, which begins shortly after, is where the real picture emerges.

When and Where to Check ECI Election Result Trends 2026?

The Election Commission of India wil start publishing live, round-wise counting data across states after 8 am. Here’s where you can track:

ECI Official Results Portal – results.eci.gov.in

ECI Website – eci.gov.in

Voter Helpline App – eci.gov.in/voter-helpline-app Available on Android and iOS (shows live seat tallies by state)

Results are updated in real time as Returning Officers declare each constituency. The ECI app remains the fastest official source during counting. You can also track the result trends here at Financial Express to get real-time ECI trends.

ALSO READ Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates Here

Steps to Check Assembly Election Results at results.eci.gov.in

Log on to the official ECI results website – results.eci.gov.in

Once the page is open, you will be able to see different grids for different state results.

Click on the state for which you want to see the results. Note that it will only become clickable after 8 am today

Once the tab is open, you will be able to see which party/candidate is moving ahead and trailing behind.

Keep refreshing to track latest trends. The winning and losing candidate will also update once results are out.

When will early trends and final results be out?

Early voting trends are likely to start appearing within the first few hours after counting begins, most probably by mid-morning. As the counting moves through several rounds, the picture will become clearer with stronger leads and likely winners emerging. Final results for the majority of constituencies are expected to be declared by the afternoon or evening of the same day.

Stay tuned for official ECI real-time seat-wise trends, party-wise tallies, winning and trailing candidates:





Live Updates

Official ECI Vote Counting Trends for Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates: