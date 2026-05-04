ECI Assembly Election Results 2026, results.eci.gov.in LIVE: The ECI will simultaneously begin counting of votes across all poll-bound states including West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and the union territory of Puducherry at 8 am today. As per standard ECI protocol, postal ballots will be tallied first at all counting centres. After postal ballots are counted, officials will begin tallying votes recorded in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).
Each Assembly constituency will go through counting in several rounds, with updates released after every stage. Once all rounds are completed and the figures are fully checked, the Returning Officer will officially announce the final result. Meanwhile, strong rooms storing the EVMs will stay under strict security, with entry allowed only to authorised personnel.
Early postal trends can be misleading, however, EVM counting, which begins shortly after, is where the real picture emerges.
When and Where to Check ECI Election Result Trends 2026?
The Election Commission of India wil start publishing live, round-wise counting data across states after 8 am. Here’s where you can track:
ECI Official Results Portal – results.eci.gov.in
ECI Website – eci.gov.in
Voter Helpline App – eci.gov.in/voter-helpline-app Available on Android and iOS (shows live seat tallies by state)
Results are updated in real time as Returning Officers declare each constituency. The ECI app remains the fastest official source during counting. You can also track the result trends here at Financial Express to get real-time ECI trends.
Steps to Check Assembly Election Results at results.eci.gov.in
- Log on to the official ECI results website – results.eci.gov.in
- Once the page is open, you will be able to see different grids for different state results.
- Click on the state for which you want to see the results. Note that it will only become clickable after 8 am today
- Once the tab is open, you will be able to see which party/candidate is moving ahead and trailing behind.
- Keep refreshing to track latest trends. The winning and losing candidate will also update once results are out.
When will early trends and final results be out?
Early voting trends are likely to start appearing within the first few hours after counting begins, most probably by mid-morning. As the counting moves through several rounds, the picture will become clearer with stronger leads and likely winners emerging. Final results for the majority of constituencies are expected to be declared by the afternoon or evening of the same day.
Stay tuned for official ECI real-time seat-wise trends, party-wise tallies, winning and trailing candidates:
Official ECI Vote Counting Trends for Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates:
ECI Results 2026 Live: Where and how can you track live Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results?
Round-wise results from all 234 Assembly constituencies will be available on the official ECI portal results.eci.gov.in and the ECINET app. Returning Officers will announce updates through the public address system at counting centres, with real-time trends reflected instantly on the Election Commission’s digital platforms.
ECI Results 2026 Live: How many officials and security personnel are deployed for Tamil Nadu counting?
Nearly 1.25 lakh personnel, including counting staff and micro-observers, have been deployed for the counting process. Around one lakh police personnel will maintain law and order, supported by 65 companies of Central Armed Police Forces. Over 10,500 counting personnel and 4,624 micro-observers will ensure transparency during the process.
ECI Results 2026 Live: Which parties are in the fray for Tamil Nadu power battle 2026?
The ruling DMK is working hard to retain power, while the AIADMK is aiming for a comeback after five years in opposition. The entry of actor-politician Vijay’s TVK has made the contest more unpredictable, with Seeman’s NTK also emerging as a notable factor in several constituencies.
ECI Results 2026 Live: When will vote counting begin in Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026?
Vote counting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections will commence today, on May 4 at 8 AM with postal ballots, followed by EVM counting at 8:30 AM. A total of 234 counting halls have been set up across the state for smooth operations. Results will be announced round-wise by Returning Officers at each centre.
ECI Results 2026 Live: How secure are the Tamil Nadu vote counting centres?
The Election Commission has implemented a robust three-tier security arrangement at all 62 counting centres in Tamil Nadu. While local police guard the outer perimeter, State Armed Police secure the entry points, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) handle the innermost layer, including strong rooms. In a first, QR code-based photo identity cards will be mandatory for all authorised personnel to prevent unauthorised access.
ECI Results 2026 Live: What happened in Tamil Nadu 2021 Assembly Elections
Tamil Nadu’s Assembly term is set to end on May 10, 2026. In 2021, the DMK returned to power under M K Stalin, ending ten years of AIADMK rule. The victory also marked the close of an era once dominated by leaders like J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi. For Stalin, the win was both symbolic and significant, as it came after years of political groundwork and finally placed him in the Chief Minister’s chair.
ECI Results 2026 Live: What happened in Assam 2021 Assembly Elections
The current Assam Assembly will complete its term on May 20, 2026. With 126 constituencies, Assam remains a key state for the BJP in the Northeast. In 2021, the BJP-led NDA retained power by securing 75 seats, becoming the first non-Congress alliance to win back-to-back terms in the state. After the election, Himanta Biswa Sarma was chosen as Chief Minister, replacing Sarbananda Sonowal.
ECI Results 2026 Live: What happened in Kerala 2021 Assembly Elections
Kerala witnessed a historic result in the last Assembly election held on May 24, 2021, when the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) returned to power for a second straight term, something not seen in the state since 1977. The LDF won 99 out of 140 seats, improving its performance from the previous election. On the other hand, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) was pushed down to 41 seats.
ECI Results 2026 Live: What happened in West Bengal 2021 Assembly Elections
The term of the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will end on May 7, 2026. As one of the biggest electoral battlegrounds in the country, the state remains politically crucial. In the 2021 Assembly polls, Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured a strong victory, while the BJP rose as the main opposition by winning 77 seats. The election also marked a major political shift, as both the Congress and the Left failed to win even a single seat, underlining Bengal’s move towards a direct TMC-BJP contest.
ECI Results 2026 Live: When does vote counting begin?
The Election Commission of India will begin counting of votes at 8 am. First, the postal ballots will be counted and the shortly after, EVM votes will be counted. You may track early trends on multiple news channels and websites, but to get the official count, stay with Financial Express here as we bring to you the winning and trailing candidates and parties directly from ECI's official website.