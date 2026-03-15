The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the schedule for the upcoming assembly elections on Sunday evening. The polls are due in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, will hold a press conference at 4 pm on Sunday to announce the schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections, according to a PTI report.

The announcement comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Kolkata, effectively launching the campaign. During his speech, he accused the ruling All India Trinamool Congress government of attempting to protect “infiltrators” during the recently completed Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Meanwhile, an Opposition motion led by the Trinamool Congress seeking the impeachment of the CEC over alleged bias during the revision process was submitted last week in both Houses of Parliament.

This time the elections are expected to be held in fewer phases than in 2021. In the previous assembly elections, West Bengal voted in eight phases, Assam in three phases, while Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry completed voting in a single phase.

This time as well, West Bengal and Assam are expected to have voting in multiple phases, while Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry may go to the polls in just one phase. Since the term of the West Bengal Assembly ends on May 7, voting in the state is likely to take place between April and early May.

The Election Commission will also continue reviewing around 60 lakh “doubtful” voter cases in West Bengal. These cases are being handled by judicial officers appointed by the Calcutta High Court, and further appeals can be made before special tribunals. Updated voter lists that include approved cases will be released later, as directed by the Chief Justice of the court.

At the same time, the Election Commission has started the process of appointing returning officers for all 294 assembly constituencies in West Bengal after the state government agreed to provide officers of the required seniority.

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