EC unlikely to club Telangana election with four states: Report

A day after the Telangana Assembly was dissolved by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the Election Commission will meet today to discuss the issue of holding assembly polls in the state, months ahead of the scheduled expiration of the House. The Assembly polls in Telangana were earlier scheduled to be held concurrently with the general elections, but CM KCR on Thursday dissolved the legislative assembly and called for early elections.

A senior EC official said that the officials meet every Tuesday and Friday to discuss a variety of issues and the issue of holding elections in Telangana may come up for a discussing when the officials meet on Friday, news agency PTI reported.

According to him, issues like festivals, examinations and weather conditions will be discussed before arriving at a final conclusion.

The term of the Telangana assembly was till June 2019 but on Thursday, TRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao headed Cabinet adopted a resolution recommending the dissolution of the assembly.

Meanwhile, news agency ANI citing sources reported that the Election Commission may not hold elections in the southern state along with elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram. The terms of Assemblies in these four states are due to end between December 15 this year and January 20, 2019. The dates are likely to be announced by the poll body in October-end or early November.

The tweet from ANI comes in the backdrop of reports suggesting that the EC may opt to hold elections in Telangana along with the four states.

If the elections in Telangana are held with these four states, the Election Commission will have to redraw the preparation chart including on the use of poll machinery to ensure arrangements are over by the time dates are announced.

Meanwhile, the CM has invited a severe flak from the opposition for his decision to dissolve the assembly. Opposition parties accused him of indulging in ‘obfuscation politics’ and alleged that the decision to call early elections is prompted by fears that he will not return to the power if polls were held in 2019.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee leader Sravan Dasoju asked the CM to explain to the people as to what necessitated him to cut short the Assembly tenure. “The state was formed after so much of struggle and sacrifices and people had so many hopes on development, farm issues and employment generation but those promises have not been fulfilled.”

The BJP too echoed similar charge, saying KCR has ‘full-scale fear that he might not be able to come back to power if elections are held as per schedule’.