The Election Commission of India (ECI) has asked Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) in 22 states and union territories to finish groundwork for the next phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls which is expected to commence in April 2026. The poll body stated that preparatory activities should be completed at the earliest so that the exercise can roll out smoothly once the April window opens.

What does the next SIR phase entail?

This upcoming phase of the ECI’s broader Special Intensive Revision programme which unlike routine annual updates, involves preparing electoral rolls afresh. As per the SIR instructions as mentioned in the Indian Express report, all existing registered voters are required to submit enumeration forms. Certain categories of electors may also have to present additional documents to establish eligibility, including citizenship. The ECI has not conducted an intensive revision of rolls since the early 2000s. It has instead depended on periodic additions before elections and during annual revisions.

Which states/UTs will begin SIR in April 2026?

According to ECI letter, the April 2026 phase is planned for Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Chandigarh, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Maharashtra, Haryana, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, NCT of Delhi, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Meghalaya, Punjab, Tripura, Nagaland, Sikkim, Jammu and Kashmir, and Telangana.

Nationwide SIR is currently underway in 12 states/UTs

A nationwide SIR is currently under process in 12 states/UTs, namely Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Rajasthan, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Goa, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. The ECI has ordered the SIR exercise on June 24 last year, starting with Bihar, because its Assembly elections were due in 2025. Later, SIR was initiated in the 12 states/UTs on October 27, last year. Assam has not participated in the SIR, as the NRC has not been finalised there.

Meanwhile, the ECI has also announced the schedule for biennial Rajya Sabha elections that will be held to fill 37 seats across 10 states as terms end in April 2026.

The notification is due February 26, nominations will close on March 5, polling will take place on March 16 and the process will conclude on March 20. The ECI has also instructed that integrated violet colour sketch pens must be used to mark preferences on the ballot paper.