EC team to visit Assam from Monday to review poll preparedness

January 17, 2021 5:37 PM

The CEC will hold separate meetings with senior officials of the state government, including the chief secretary, home secretary, director general of police, chief electoral officer and police nodal officer.

He will also hold discussions with leaders of political parties, election related Central and state regulatory authorities, district election officers and SPs, they said.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora is scheduled to arrive in Assam on Monday on a three-day visit to take stock of preparations for assembly polls due in March-April, officials said.

The CEC will hold separate meetings with senior officials of the state government, including the chief secretary, home secretary, director general of police, chief electoral officer and police nodal officer. He will also hold discussions with leaders of political parties, election related Central and state regulatory authorities, district election officers and SPs, they said.

The CEC will be accompanied by Election Commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar, Director General of the Election Commission of India (ECI) Dharmendra Sharma, Deputy Election Commissioner Chandra Bhusan Kumar, Senior Principal Secretary Narendra N Butolia, Director of Expenditure Pankaj Srivastava and EVM consultant Vipin Katara.

A six-member team of the poll panel, led by Sharma, had recently visited the northeastern state. Elections to the 126-member Assam assembly are likely to be held in March-April.

