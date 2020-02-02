EC shunts DCP Chinmoy Biswal after firing at Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Nagar

By: |
Published: February 2, 2020 10:15:12 PM

"In view of the ongoing situation, Commission directs that Kumar Gyanesh, DANIPS (1997) senior most additional DCP (southeast) shall take charge of DCP (southeast) immediately from Chinmoy Biswal IPS," he said.

"As decided by the Election Commission, this is to convey that Chinmoy Biswal IPS (2008), DCP (southeast), stands relieved from his present post with immediate effect and shall report to MHA," the Election Commission spokesperson said. (ANI Image/ File)“As decided by the Election Commission, this is to convey that Chinmoy Biswal IPS (2008), DCP (southeast), stands relieved from his present post with immediate effect and shall report to MHA,” the Election Commission spokesperson said. (ANI Image/ File)

The Election Commission on Sunday shunted out Delhi’s southeast DCP Chinmoy Biswal, citing the “ongoing situation” in the area that saw incidents of firing at Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar this week.

The poll body directed Additional DCP (southeast) Kumar Gyanesh to take charge of the area.

Related News

“As decided by the Election Commission, this is to convey that Chinmoy Biswal IPS (2008), DCP (southeast), stands relieved from his present post with immediate effect and shall report to MHA,” the Election Commission spokesperson said.

“In view of the ongoing situation, Commission directs that Kumar Gyanesh, DANIPS (1997) senior most additional DCP (southeast) shall take charge of DCP (southeast) immediately from Chinmoy Biswal IPS,” he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. EC shunts DCP Chinmoy Biswal after firing at Shaheen Bagh Jamia Nagar
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Shaheen Bagh protest: Locals stage demonstration against closure of Kalindi Kunj road
2Congress poll manifesto: Unemployment allowance, cashback schemes, 300 units free power
3Delhi Elections 2020: 25 pc of AAP candidates, 20 pc BJP nominees have declared criminal cases, says ADR