  • MORE MARKET STATS

EC orders removal of Munger SP, DM over violence during Durga idol immersion

By: |
October 29, 2020 4:36 PM

The RJD-helmed Grand Alliance has strongly criticised the Monday incident, likening the district police with General Dyer of infamous Jallianwala Bagh incident in Punjab during British rule on April 13, 1919.

The probe has to be completed within a week. (Image: IE)

The Election Commission Thursday ordered immediate removal of the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police of Munger over violence during goddess Durga idol immersion that had left one dead and scores injured, officials said.

The poll panel has also ordered an inquiry into the entire incident by Magadh Divisional Commissioner Asangba Chuba Ao, an election commission statement said.

Related News

The probe has to be completed within a week.

Rajesh Meena is District Magistrate and Lipi Singh is SP of Munger.

The EC statement said Munger will get a new DM and a Superintendent of Police Thursday itself.

One person was killed and over two dozen others, including security personnel, were injured in firing and stone-pelting during goddess Durga idol immersion late Monday night.

Meanwhile, Munger witnessed violent protest Thursday too when agitators ransacked the SP office and torched a police outpost over the Monday incident.

The office of Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) was also allegedly targeted by the protestors, official sources said.

They burnt tyres near Rajiv Chowk in the Munger town demanding action against the SP and the police personnel responsible for allegedly opening fire during the idol immersion procession.

The RJD-helmed Grand Alliance has strongly criticised the Monday incident, likening the district police with General Dyer of infamous Jallianwala Bagh incident in Punjab during British rule on April 13, 1919.

IPS officer Lipi Singh is the daughter of RCP Singh, the JD(U) leader in the Rajya Sabha.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. EC orders removal of Munger SP DM over violence during Durga idol immersion
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1SC stays HC order for CBI probe against Uttarakhand CM on corruption allegations
2Who created Aarogya Setu app? CIC reprimands Centre after ‘evasive’ reply to RTI query
3Former Gujarat Chief Minster Keshubhai Patel passes away; PM Modi says he was an ‘outstanding leader’