  • MORE MARKET STATS

EC orders FIR over celebratory congregations in anticipation of poll victory

By: |
May 2, 2021 2:32 PM

Responding to queries about reports of celebratory gatherings by supporters of political parties, an EC spokesperson said the poll panel has taken a serious note of some reports of congregations of people to celebrate anticipated victory.

EC spokesperson, west bengal assembly election, election results in foyr states, celebrations after results, FIR against celebrationsThe EC had recently banned victory processions on the counting day to curb the spread of coronavirus.

With the counting of votes underway, the Election Commission Sunday said it has taken a stern view of reports of congregation of people to celebrate anticipated victory, and has asked the chief secretaries concerned to file an FIR in each case and suspend the police station in charge where such gatherings happen.

Responding to queries about reports of celebratory gatherings by supporters of political parties, an EC spokesperson said the poll panel has taken a serious note of some reports of congregations of people to celebrate anticipated victory. “The ECI has directed CS (chief secretaries) of all five states to file FIR in each such case, suspend the SHO of the concerned police station and report action taken immediately of each such incidence,” the spokesperson said.

Related News

The EC had recently banned victory processions on the counting day to curb the spread of coronavirus. The counting of votes for the assembly polls in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry is underway at a time the country is grappling with a raging Covid-19 pandemic.

The counting process began at 8 am.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. EC orders FIR over celebratory congregations in anticipation of poll victory
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1West Bengal assembly election 2021: Full list of winners
2West Bengal Election Results 2021: Primary task of new TMC govt will be to put health system back on track, says Firhad Hakim
3Krishnanagar Uttar Assembly Election Results 2021 Live: Mukul Roy leads by over 9,857 votes