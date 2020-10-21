  • MORE MARKET STATS

EC notice to Kamal Nath on ‘item’ jibe

By: |
October 21, 2020 10:27 PM

"Now, therefore, the Commission gives you an opportunity to explain your stand in making the above said statement within 48 hours of receipt of this notice, failing which the Election Commission of India shall take a decision without further reference to you," the notice said.

Addressing a poll meeting on Sunday in Gwalior's Dabra town, where the BJP has fielded Imarti Devi, Kamal Nath had said the Congress candidate was a "simple person" unlike his opponent who was an "item".

The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a notice to former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath on his “item” jibe at BJP candidate and state minister Imarti Devi, saying his remarks were found to be in violation of the model code in place in the state due to the assembly by-election.

“Now, therefore, the Commission gives you an opportunity to explain your stand in making the above said statement within 48 hours of receipt of this notice, failing which the Election Commission of India shall take a decision without further reference to you,” the notice said.

Related News

Addressing a poll meeting on Sunday in Gwalior’s Dabra town, where the BJP has fielded Imarti Devi, Kamal Nath had said the Congress candidate was a “simple person” unlike his opponent who was an “item”.

Madhya Pradesh BJP leaders, led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Monday held a protest against Kamal Nath, while the National Commission for Women sought an explanation from the Congress leader for his remark.

Kamal Nath, who is the state Congress president, had later expressed regret over it and asserted that he did not say anything disrespectful.

The EC notice said it had received a complaint from the BJP as well as a reference from the National Commission for Women against Nath.

“…the video clip and transcript of the speech made by Kamal Nath on October 18, 2020 at Dahra, Gwalior have been examined in the Commission and the statement found to be in violation” of the provisions of the model code of conduct, the notice said.

Bypolls to 28 Madhya Pradesh Assembly seats will be held on November 3.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. EC notice to Kamal Nath on ‘item’ jibe
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1No Article 370 means licence to buy property in Kashmir: Yogi Adityanath at Bihar rallies
2Farooq Abdullah questioned by ED for 5 hours in JKCA money laundering case
3President’s Rule to be imposed in Bengal by December: BJP MP Saumitra Khan