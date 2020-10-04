  • MORE MARKET STATS

EC makes procedure to opt for postal ballot by elderly, people with disabilities friendlier

By: |
Updated: Oct 04, 2020 3:16 PM

The form required to opt for the postal ballot would be delivered at the residence of all those above 80 years of age and people with disabilities by the booth level officer under his polling station.

The EC said the fresh instructions would be applicable to all elections and by-elections, including the bypolls announced last week to 56 assembly and one Lok Sabha seat.

Seeking to make the procedure to opt for postal ballot more convenient for those above 80 years of age and people with disabilities, the Election Commission has come out with a set of new instructions. The form required to opt for the postal ballot would be delivered at the residence of all those above 80 years of age and people with disabilities by the booth level officer under his polling station.

It would be up to these two category of voters to opt for postal ballot “If he/she opts for postal ballot, then the BLO will collect the filled-in form 12-D from the house of the elector within five days of the notification and deposit it with the returning officer forthwith,” according to the October 3 letter sent by EC to all state chief electoral officers.
These instructions have been issued based on the feedback the poll panel received from civil society and media during its visit to poll-bound Bihar last week.

Related News

The EC said the fresh instructions would be applicable to all elections and by-elections, including the bypolls announced last week to 56 assembly and one Lok Sabha seat. Bihar is going for a three-phase assembly poll beginning October 28. As per the instructions, the returning officer would  deploy polling teams, who will deliver and collect the postal ballot on pre-informed dates and thereafter deposit it with the RO.

An official explained that this postal ballot facility is different from the one extended to service voters. Here, those willing to use the facility have to fill up a form. Officials then carry the ballot to the residence of such voters and videograph the voting to ensure transparency.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. EC makes procedure to opt for postal ballot by elderly people with disabilities friendlier
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Rahul Gandhi promises to scrap farm laws if Congress comes to power in Centre
2Hathras case: Priyanka Gandhi demands removal of DM, probe into his role
3Hathras case: Mayawati raises concern over DM threatening victim’s family