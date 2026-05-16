In a significant development suggesting electoral fraud, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered a high-level probe into allegations of foreign nationals casting votes in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The investigation was launched after foreign nationals were arrested by law-enforcement agencies in Chennai and Madurai for fraudulently casting votes in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

According to details published by PTI, several foreign nationals from countries including Sri Lanka, Canada, and the United Kingdom have been arrested or detained for questioning so far.

Authorities are currently scanning arrival logs of all foreign nationals who landed in Tamil Nadu before the April 23 election to track the exact footprint of the breach. “They had used fraudulent Indian ID documents to cast the votes. The indelible ink was noticed on their fingers when they attempted to fly out,” a police official told PTI.

Law enforcement has booked the accused individuals under severe legal frameworks, including:

Section 172 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS): Relating to personation at elections.

Section 318(2) of the BNS: Relating to cheating.

Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950: Which penalizes making false statements in declaration forms.

SIR loophole?

The reports of this electoral breach has brought the spotlight to the recently-concluded SIR exercise. Electoral data from the 2026 revision cycle reveals that Tamil Nadu underwent an unprecedented pruning process during the SIR phase.

Prior to the revision, the state’s total electorate stood at 6.41 crore. Following the house-to-house enumeration, roughly 74 lakh voters were deleted from the electoral rolls representing a reduction of 11.5% that brought the final count down to 5.67 crore registered electors.

Senior election supervisors are currently analyzing how non-citizens managed to remain on the electoral rolls despite this intensive exercise, which was engineered to remove deceased, duplicate, permanently shifted, and non-citizen voters from the system.

A returning officer, speaking to The Hindu on the condition of anonymity, highlighted a procedural leniency within the SIR guidelines that is suspected to have been misused by the accused. Under the current rules, if an elector is absent during the physical door-to-door check, any adult family member can fill out and sign the declaration form on their behalf.

“It is suspected that this provision could have been misused… We cannot come to any conclusion at this stage,” the officer remarked, adding that a detailed investigation is ongoing.