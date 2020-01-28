EC issues show cause notice to Union Minister Anurag Thakur over controversial remark

Published: January 28, 2020 8:24:50 PM

During the election rally on Monday, the BJP leader had egged on the crowd to raise an incendiary slogan -- "shoot the traitors" -- after he lashed out at anti-CAA protesters.

The Election Commission on Tuesday issued a show cause notice to Union Minister and BJP MP Anurag Thakur over his alleged provocative slogan at an election rally here, sources in the poll panel said.

He has been given time till 12 noon on January 30 to respond to the notice.

The notice was issued after the Delhi CEO on Tuesday submitted a report to the EC on the “provocative” language used by Thakur while canvassing for a party candidate contesting the Delhi Assembly polls in Rithala.

During the election rally on Monday, the BJP leader had egged on the crowd to raise an incendiary slogan — “shoot the traitors” — after he lashed out at anti-CAA protesters.

