EC directs YSRCP to ‘clear confusion’ about YS Jagan as ‘permanent president’

The Election Commission on Wednesday directed the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) to make a “clear and categorical public announcement” that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has not been made the “permanent president” of the outfit.

The development comes in the backdrop of media reports suggesting that the AP CM has been appointed the permanent president of the party.

Also Read: Incentives of Rs 1,463 cr given to 1 lakh MSMEs in Andhra, 10 lakh people employed: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

The EC said that the matter has the potential to create “confusion” in other political organisations, adding that the poll panel feared that such a move could “assume contagious proportions”.

“The commission categorically rejects any attempt or even a hint of any organisational post being of permanent nature being inherently anti democracy. Any action which denies the periodicity of elections, is in complete violation of the extant instructions of the Commission,” the order said.

The EC guidelines mandate that political parties have to conduct polls within a specific time period to choose a president.

The poll body said that it had sent to the Jagan-led YSRCP party at least five notices since July 19, NDTV reported.

Meanwhile, on August 23, the party had said that YS Jagan had been made the president, however, in its communication, it hadn’t mentioned anything about “permanent president”.

On September 11, the party had admitted that there were media reports suggesting that Jagan would be made the “permanent president”, adding that an internal inquiry would be conducted about it.

Also Read: Political funding: EC’s move could make it tougher for political parties to accept cash donations

The ECI has now directed the party to “conclude the internal inquiry at the earliest and make a clear and categorical public announcement contradicting the said media/newspaper reports so as to put the possibility of such a confusion at rest.”

The YSRCP was formed by YS Jagan in 2021.