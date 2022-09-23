EC directs YSR Congress to publicly announce Jaganmohan Reddy not president ‘for life’

A clarification sought by the Election Commission of India on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has left his party YSR Congress red-faced. India’s apex poll panel has asked the party to clarify its stand on whether Reddy will remain party president “for life,” as was claimed in the party’s recently-held mega plenary meet when his mother YS Vijayamma resigned as honorary president in a move that shocked many.

According to reports, the party is learnt to have taken a step back and replied to the EC that elections to the party president’s post will be held in the future plenary meetings, and that there was unanimous support for Reddy across the party ranks when it came to being elected as the party president. As per the EC order, the party has also agreed to make a public announcement to clear the air after media reports said that Reddy has been elected as party president “for life.”

Advisor to the state government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy told The Indian Express that the party will toe the EC line and adhere to democratic guidelines.

The EC, in its order, stated that “any attempt or even a hint of any organisational post being of permanent nature” stood against democratic principles and “if not categorically denied, had the potential to create confusion among other political parties”.

“Any action which denies the periodicity of elections, is in complete violation of the extant instructions of the Commission,” the EC order further read.

The EC first took cognizance of the matter and shot a letter to the party in July, when the two-day plenary meet was held. After not receiving a satisfactory reply on the permanent presidency of Reddy, and after repeated notices, the EC sent a letter on August 23. The letter asked the party to conclude its probe on media reports saying that he has become president “for life” and issue a clarification to the public disowning such claims made in the media.



During the plenary meet, Reddy’s mother Vijayaamma stepped down from her position of honorary president and revealed that she would support her daughter Sharmila’s struggle in fighting against the ruling TRS in neighbouring Telangana.