EC asks Uddhav-led Shiv Sena faction to respond to Shinde group’s claim on party’s election symbol

The Election Commission (EC) has directed Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of Shiv Sena on Friday to respond to Eknath Shinde’s claim on the party’s ‘bow and arrow’ election symbol, in view of Andheri East Assembly by-poll that is scheduled on November 3, reported PTI. The directive is to respond by Saturday, October 8th.

Shinde faction submitted a memorandum to the poll body seeking it be allocated the symbol as the polls are nearing, as per the PTI report. The ECI informed Thackeray that the Shinde faction had staked claim to the ‘bow and arrow’ on October 4. It directed Thackeray to furnish comments along with requisite documents latest by 2 PM on October 8, adding if no reply was received, the Commission will take appropriate action.

The report further claimed that Shiv Sena leader Anil Desai, from the Thackeray faction, said the party would respond within the stipulated time. He had earlier on Friday met ECI officials relating to a separate matter where the Shinde faction had claimed to be the “real Shiv Sena”, citing majority support from members of the Lok Sabha and the state assembly.

The Uddhav Thackeray faction has decided to field Rutuja Latke, the widow of MLA Ramesh Latke, for the Andheri East by-polls, while the BJP has decided to field Murji Patel, a corporator in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).