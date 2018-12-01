EC asks Delhi govt to stop students data collection, AAP says no

Kejriwal government in September had started a data collection drive. (File photo)

The Election Commission of India has come out in strong objection against Delhi government’s move to collect voter identification details of families of school students. According to an Indian Express report, the EC has ordered the Aam Aadmi Party government to stop the exercise.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has termed EC’s directive ‘illegal’. Reportedly, Sisodia, in a letter to CEC OP Rawat last week has refused to oblige EC’s order and has also instructed the Directorate of Education not to follow the order.

Kejriwal government in September had started a data collection drive, where it had asked all Delhi schools, public and private, to compile comprehensive data of all students, their guardians and siblings, with their mobile numbers, voter ID details, and educational qualifications. According to the government, the exercise was meant to determine how many students enrolled in Delhi’s schools are actually living in the national capital.

In October, the government issued another circular through its Directorate of Education, stating that the collection will ‘facilitate in creating a data bank of students of the city to verify their residential address. The circular also said that its analysis will serve various purposes of the department like short and long-term planning.

The tussles between EC and Aam Aadmi Party are not unusual. Election Commission of India in January had recommended the disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs, charged with holding an ‘Office of Profit’ after getting elected to the Delhi Assembly. However, the Kejriwal government had claimed that the Parliamentary Secretaries were not getting any salary or perks for their work, and were working for free.

In August, AAP had moved the Delhi High Court after the EC rejected its argument and recognised a new political outfit called the Aapki Apni Party, seeking an order setting aside the EC’s decision to register a new political party, which sounds similar to it and also has the same acronym.

In September, EC had issued a notice to Kejriwal-led party, asking them to explain discrepancies in donations filed by the party during the financial year 2014-15.