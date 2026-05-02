The Election Commission of India has ordered a fresh round of polling across all booths in Falta Assembly constituency on May 21, escalating its response to alleged irregularities in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district. The decision follows repolling in 15 booths in Magrahat Paschim and Diamond Harbour earlier on Saturday. Vote counting is scheduled for May 24.

The Commission also directed district police in Diamond Harbour to register criminal cases against aides allegedly linked to Trinamool Congress candidate Jahangir Khan. The move came after residents accused his associates of intimidation and threats for supporting the BJP during the Assembly elections.

Falta, which went to polls in the second phase on April 29, has emerged as a flashpoint amid allegations of widespread electoral malpractice. A day before the repoll order, ECI-appointed special observer Subrata Gupta had reportedly recommended fresh voting in 30 booths, though the Commission opted for a wider intervention.

The BJP has demanded a full re-election in Falta, citing claims that the button for its candidate on electronic voting machines was allegedly covered with white tape at several booths.

In an official statement, the poll body said fresh polling will be conducted across all 285 polling stations in the constituency, including auxiliary booths. The repoll is scheduled to take place on May 21, with voting to be held between 7 AM and 6 PM.

According to ECI, they have issued these directives “on Consideration of severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process during the polling in a large number of polling stations on 29th April 2026 in 144-Falta Assembly Constituency, West Bengal”.