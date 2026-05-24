Indian government has advised citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Uganda and South Sudan amid the Ebola outbreak in parts of Africa. The World Health Organization (WHO) on May 17 declared the ongoing outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) under the International Health Regulations (IHR), 2005.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) also designated the situation — driven by the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola virus — as a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security (PHECS).

India’s travel advisory and guidance for citizens

In response to the evolving situation, the Government of India has advised Indian citizens to avoid non‑essential travel to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda and South Sudan until further notice. The ministry emphasised that Indian nationals currently residing in or travelling to these affected countries should strictly follow public health guidance issued by local authorities and maintain heightened precautions.

A ministry spokesperson said, “Given the declaration by WHO and Africa CDC and the evolving situation on the ground, India is advising its citizens to defer non‑essential travel to affected areas. Travellers and expatriates should follow local health advisories and contact the nearest Indian mission for consular assistance if required.”

WHO Declares Ebola Outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern; Africa CDC Declares Public Health Emergency of Continental Security. Government of India Advises Citizens to Avoid Non-Essential Travel to Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda and South Sudan. In… pic.twitter.com/na0aqU51TR — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2026

What is the current situation of Ebola disease in India?

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare confirmed that India has not reported any case of Ebola disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain. Nevertheless, the government has urged health facilities and state health departments to remain vigilant, enhance surveillance for unexplained febrile illness and ensure readiness to rapidly investigate and manage any suspected cases in line with national and WHO guidance.

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What should travellers do in such a situation?

Health authorities advise travellers to defer non‑essential travel to the affected areas until the situation stabilises. If travel is unavoidable, follow local public‑health guidance, practise rigorous hand hygiene, avoid contact with bodily fluids of sick persons or with dead bodies, and seek medical advice promptly if symptoms develop before or after travel. Travellers should also contact their nearest Indian embassy or consulate and register with local authorities to receive up‑to‑date advice and consular assistance.

WHO declaration and international guidance

In its May 17 determination, WHO cited continuing transmission in affected areas and the potential for cross‑border spread as the basis for elevating the event to a PHEIC. The WHO IHR Emergency Committee met again on May 22 and issued temporary recommendations aimed at limiting international spread while avoiding unnecessary interference with international traffic. The committee recommended that countries strengthen surveillance at Points of Entry to “detect, assess, report and manage travellers with unexplained febrile illness arriving from areas with documented Bundibugyo virus detection,” and advised authorities to discourage travel to areas with active Bundibugyo virus detection.

The Africa CDC has declared the outbreaks a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security, underscoring its assessment that neighbouring countries face a heightened risk. Africa CDC’s declaration signals coordination needs across the continent for preparedness, cross‑border surveillance, case finding, laboratory support and rapid response capacity to prevent further spread.

Risk to neighbouring countries and regional response

Public health authorities have assessed countries bordering the DRC and Uganda, including South Sudan, to be at high risk for potential transmission. The risk assessment has prompted calls for strengthened cross‑border collaboration, enhanced screening and laboratory testing and rapid mobilization of emergency health teams to support overstretched local services where needed.

Clinical information about the Bundibugyo strain

Ebola disease is a viral haemorrhagic fever caused by infection with Ebola virus species. The current outbreaks are linked to the Bundibugyo strain. Ebola is a severe illness with high mortality in many outbreaks; symptoms typically begin with fever, fatigue, muscle pain, headache and sore throat, and can progress to vomiting, diarrhoea, impaired kidney and liver function and, in some cases, severe bleeding. The press statement noted that, as of the declaration, there are no vaccines or specific treatments approved to prevent or treat Ebola disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain, increasing the importance of early detection, supportive care, infection prevention and control, and public health measures.

Public health measures at borders and for travellers

The WHO temporary recommendations and national advisories encourage countries to implement stronger surveillance measures at ports, airports and land crossings to identify travellers with unexplained febrile illness who may have been exposed to Bundibugyo virus. Health authorities typically advise travellers to monitor their health for symptoms for 21 days after possible exposure, seek immediate medical care if symptoms develop, and disclose any recent travel history to health care providers.

Following the PHEIC declaration, international partners and regional bodies are expected to scale up support to affected countries and their neighbours, including laboratory capacity strengthening, case investigation teams, contact tracing, community engagement to counter misinformation and provision of personal protective equipment and other infection prevention and control supplies. The Africa CDC declaration is intended to catalyse continental solidarity and resource mobilisation to prevent further spread and to protect health systems under strain. The WHO’s PHEIC determination and the Africa CDC’s PHECS declaration highlight the seriousness of the Bundibugyo‑strain Ebola outbreaks in the DRC and Uganda and the elevated risk to neighbouring countries, including South Sudan.