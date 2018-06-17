Eastern Peripheral Expressway: As crime rises, DM asks NHAI to increase security

Fourty one kilometres of the Eastern Peripheral Expressway falls under Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh.(Representative image: IE)

Amid reports of theft, kidnapping and accidents on the newly inaugurated Eastern Peripheral Expressway, the district administration has written to National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). The letter has been sent by District Magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar, suggesting the authority to set up automatic vehicle number plate readers and speed readers.

The Indian Express reported today that in a letter to the NHAI chairperson, Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate B N Singh said, “Recently, the NHAI has completed construction of the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. After the construction of this Expressway, it is extremely necessary that there is full preparation for checking safety condition/criminal incidents.”

The DM drew parallels with crimes committed on the Yamuna Expressway, which connects Greater Noida to Agra. “In the past, incidents of robbery have taken place on the Yamuna Expressway from this district to Agra. Recently, a kidnapping took place in Delhi and the accused commuted on the EPE,” Singh wrote. He also mentioned his communication regarding the issue with the police chief of the district.

Fourty one kilometres of the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, also known as the Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal (KGP) Expressway, falls under Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

In a tragic accident on June 5, seven members of a family were killed and nine others injured in an accident. Police said that this incident happened as the driver of their pick-up van fell asleep at the wheel. The accident took place in Haryana’s Palwal district when the family was on its way from Mohali to Mathura. As per Waseem Akram, Superintendent of Police, Palwal, there was negligence on part of the driver. The driver was feeling sleepy and as he continued to drive, he fell asleep at the wheel. The driver, who survived, told the police that the accident took place at 4:30 am and a container truck could have hit the van. Passengers sitting in the rear portion of the car were killed.

It was recorded as the first accident on the expressway that was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on May 27. Recently, Solar panels, batteries, iron and underpass lights were among some of the things that were stolen from the EPE.

The Eastern Peripheral Expressway is India’s first smart and green 6-lane highway. The highway not only decongests Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region) and connects crucial areas of Palwal, Gautam Budh Nagar, Faridabad and Ghaziabad, it’s also an eco-friendly highway. The highway has been constructed in a record time of 500 days as against a target of 910 days. The Eastern Peripheral Expressway helps to divert around two lakh vehicles entering Delhi daily.

The 135-km Expressway is part of the bigger Peripheral Expressway Project that comprises two highways – EPE and Western Peripheral Expressway. The Peripheral Expressway Project aims at connecting NH-1 and NH-2 from the Western and Eastern sides of Delhi