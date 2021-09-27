  • MORE MARKET STATS

‘East India Company 2.0’: After Infosys, RSS-affiliated Panchjanya targets Amazon

Updated: September 27, 2021 11:14 AM

Terming the E-commerce major as "East India Company 2.0", Panchjanya also blamed Amazon for allegedly assaulting Hindu values through Prime Videos. 

Weeks after accusing IT giant Infosys of an “anti-national conspiracy” and supporting “tukde-tukde gang”, RSS-linked weekly Panchjanya, in its latest edition, has carried a cover story on Amazon, equating the retail giant with East India Company, and accusing it of corrupt practices.

In its latest edition, which will hit the stands on October 3, Panchjanya has carried a cover story that is highly critical of Amazon. Terming the E-commerce major as “East India Company 2.0”, Panchjanya also blamed Amazon for allegedly assaulting Hindu values through Prime Videos.

“Whatever the East India Company did in the 18th century to capture India, the same is visible in the activities of Amazon,” the article titled “East India Company 2.0” reads.

Claiming that Amazon wants to establish its monopoly in the Indian market, it says, “For doing so, it has started taking initiatives for seizing the economic, political and personal freedom of the Indian citizens.”

Hitting out at Amazon’s video platform, Prime Video, the article says it has been releasing movies and television series that are against the Indian culture. It also alleges that Amazon has established many proxy entities and “there are reports that it has distributed crores in bribes for policies in its favour”.

Amazon is locked in a legal tussle over the takeover of Future Group and is facing a probe by the Competition Commission of India (CCI). There have been reports that the US e-commerce giant is investigating alleged bribes paid by its legal representatives in India and it spent a staggering Rs 8,546 crore or USD 1.2 billion in legal expenses for maintaining a presence in the country during 2018-20.

The main opposition party, Congress, has demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the alleged bribery case involving Amazon. Earlier, RSS-affiliate Swadeshi Jagaran Manch had also demanded action against e-commerce players like Amazon for circumventing laws detrimental to the interests of traders and indulging in unethical business practices.

