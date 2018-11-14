East Asia Summit 2018: PM Narendra Modi holds talks with Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong

By: | Published: November 14, 2018 10:43 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday met his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong and the two leaders discussed a range of issues, including cooperation in financial technology and regional economic integration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday met his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong and the two leaders discussed a range of issues, including cooperation in financial technology and regional economic integration. Modi began his two-day visit to Singapore Wednesday by addressing the Fintech Festival, the world’s largest event on financial technology.

Modi became the first world leader to address the festival which was launched in 2016 and is in its third edition. Modi met Lee on the sidelines of East Asia Summit.

“PM Narendra Modi met with Prime Minister of Singapore lee Hsien Loong on the sidelines of East Asia Summit. Good exchange of views on cooperation in financial technology, enhanced connectivity and regional economic integration,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

During his visit, Modi will attend the East Asia Summit, an ASEAN-India informal meet, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership summit and hold meetings with global leaders, including US Vice President Mike Pence.

Before leaving for Singapore, Modi said in New Delhi that his participation in the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits symbolised India’s “continued commitment” to strengthen its engagement with ASEAN members and with the wider Indo-Pacific region. Modi also said he was confident that his visit to Singapore would impart fresh momentum to New Delhi’s growing partnership with ASEAN and East Asia Summit nations.

Pence will participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi, the White House said Tuesday releasing the schedule of the Vice President on the eve of the meeting.

India and Singapore are working to connect Indian and ASEAN small and medium enterprises, anchored on an Indian platform, and expand it globally, Modi said in his address on Wednesday. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is a regional intergovernmental organisation comprising ten Southeast Asian countries, which promotes intergovernmental cooperation and facilitates economic, political, security, military, educational, and sociocultural integration among its members and other Asian states.

