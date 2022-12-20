Easier norms in offing for minorities who entered India on valid documents: Report

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is considering easing norms for minorities of Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who entered India on valid documents, but whose passports and visas have since expired, The Indian Express reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

For the purpose, the MHA is considering making some additional changes to the citizenship portal. However, it is at the discussion stage only, the sources said.

CAA passed in Parliament in 2019

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was passed in Parliament on December 11, 2019 and received presidential assent the next day. The passage of the CAA was met with violent nationwide protests as well as massive criticism from Opposition parties.

The CAA provides citizenship to six undocumented non-Muslim communities, including Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians, from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

However, the CAA has not been implemented so far, as rules under it are yet to be framed.

The Home Ministry had notified that the Act would come into effect on January 10, 2020, but later it requested the parliamentary committees in both the Houses of Parliament to give it more time to implement rules as the country was going through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read CAA to be implemented once Covid vaccination drive concludes: Amit Shah



MHA gets seventh extension

In October 18 this year, the MHA was granted yet another extension to frame rules of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 by two separate Parliamentary Committees on Subordinate Legislation of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. The permission has been granted by the Rajya Sabha till December 31, and the Lok Sabha till January 9, 2023.

This was the seventh extension given to the MHA to frame rules under the CAA.