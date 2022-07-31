Ease of justice equally important as ease of living, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that ease of justice is as important as ease of doing business, while pointing out that the government is spending Rs 9,000 crore towards modernising judicial infrastructure for improving justice delivery mechanisms.

Stressing that access to justice and justice delivery are also equally important for the society, the PM while addressing the inaugural session of the All India District Legal Services Authorities Meet said that this is the time for the resolutions that will take the country to new heights in the next 25 years.

“This is the time of Azadi ke Amrit Kaal… Like ease of doing business and ease of living, ease of Justice is equally important in this amrit yatra of the country,” he said, adding that in the last eight years, work has been done at a faster pace to strengthen the judicial infrastructure of the country.

Sharing the stage with Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana and other senior Supreme Court judges—justices U U Lalit and D Y Chandrachud—along with law minister Kiren Rijiju, Modi said the legal aid as mentioned in the directive principles of the state policy reflected in the faith of the citizens in the judiciary of the country. The district legal services authorities can take up the responsibility of providing legal aid to undertrial prisoners, he said, while asking the district judges, as chairpersons of undertrial review committees, to expedite the release of undertrial prisoners.

“Under the e-courts mission, virtual courts are being started in the country. Twenty-four-hour courts have started functioning for traffic violations. Video conferencing infrastructure is also being expanded in the courts for the convenience of the people,” he said, adding that hearing of more than one crore cases through video conferencing by the district courts and over 60 lakh by the HCs and the SC prove that “our judicial system is committed to the ancient Indian values of justice and, at the same time, is ready to match the realities of the 21st century.”

Calling for a debate, discussion and a decision, CJI Ramana said that to serve the people better the judiciary needs to flag issues which “hinder” its functioning and “there is no meaning in camouflaging or hiding the problems”.

“If we don’t discuss these issues, if matters of pressing concern are not addressed, then the system will cripple. I fear, we may be unable to fulfil our constitutional mandate of social justice. I urge you therefore, to discuss, debate and decide! This is the principle I have been following all through,” he added.

Emphasising that the majority of the population lack legal awareness and necessary means to approach the courts, the CJI said that strengthening of the district judiciary was the “need of the hour”. They are the first point of contact for much of the population. Public’s opinion about the judiciary would primarily rest on their experiences with the district judicial officers.