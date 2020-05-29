Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi: Delhi and the national capital region was rocked by earthquake tremors late on Friday night.

The earthquake was felt across Delhi and in the nearby regions of Noida as well.

ANI quoted the National Center for Seismology (NCS) as saying that the earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter Scale hit 16 km ESE of Rohtak in Haryana at 21:08 hours today.

Details are awaited.