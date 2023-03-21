scorecardresearch
Earthquake of 6.6 magnitude hits India, Pakistan, China; strong tremors felt in Delhi-NCR region

Tremors felt at around 10.22 pm.

Earthquake, Delhi, Noida, Breaking News, Gurugram
Earthquake in Delhi-NCR.

Strong tremors jolted parts of north India, including Delhi-NCR, on Tuesday night. Videos of panic-stricken people rushing out of houses as buildings shook have surfaced on the social media. The tremors were felt around 10.20 pm. According to several reports, the earthquake of 6.6 magnitude hit countries including Turkmenistan, India, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China, Afghanistan, and Kyrgyzstan. The epicenter is believed to be 90 km from Kalafgan in Afghanistan.

No report of loss of life or destruction due to the massive earthquake has been reported so far.

This is a developing stories. More updates will be added.

First published on: 21-03-2023 at 22:28 IST

