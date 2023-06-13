Light tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR on Tuesday afternoon as an earthquake of 5.4 magnitude on the Richter scale hit the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir at around 1.30 pm.
The depth of the earthquake was measured at 6 km, according to the National Center for Seismology.
“The earthquake scared school children. People in shops rushed out. It was scary. This was more intense than the tremors last week,” a local from Srinagar said, as reported by ANI.