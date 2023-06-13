scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

5.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Jammu and Kashmir, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi and parts of North India at around 1:30 pm on Tuesday.

Written by Chhabi Kala
Updated:
Earthquake | Delhi-NCR
Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi and parts of North India. (Representational image)

Light tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR on Tuesday afternoon as an earthquake of 5.4 magnitude on the Richter scale hit the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir at around 1.30 pm.

The depth of the earthquake was measured at 6 km, according to the National Center for Seismology.

Also Read

Also Read: Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hits parts of Assam

“The earthquake scared school children. People in shops rushed out. It was scary. This was more intense than the tremors last week,” a local from Srinagar said, as reported by ANI.

More Stories on
Earthquake

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 13-06-2023 at 13:41 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market