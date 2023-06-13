Light tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR on Tuesday afternoon as an earthquake of 5.4 magnitude on the Richter scale hit the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir at around 1.30 pm.

Earthquake of Magnitude:5.4, Occurred on 13-06-2023, 13:33:42 IST, Lat: 33.15 & Long: 75.82, Depth: 6 Km ,Location: Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/OyJTMLYeSm@ndmaindia @Dr_Mishra1966 @Indiametdept @KirenRijiju pic.twitter.com/6Ezq3dbyNE — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) June 13, 2023

The depth of the earthquake was measured at 6 km, according to the National Center for Seismology.

“The earthquake scared school children. People in shops rushed out. It was scary. This was more intense than the tremors last week,” a local from Srinagar said, as reported by ANI.