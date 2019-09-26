Earthquake of 4.8-magnitude strikes India-Pakistan border again, no damage reported

No damage to life or property has been reported. (Photo/ IMD)

Earthquake today India-Pakistan border: A magnitude 4.8 earthquake rattled India-Pakistan border area on Thursday afternoon. Reports said local felt tremors at about 12.31 pm. No report of damage to life or property has been received so far. The region was hit by powerful earthquake on Tuesday which resulted in widescale damage.

Over 30 people were killed and hundreds injured in the 6.3-magnitude earthquake whose epicentre was near Mirpur city in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) a couple of days ago. The tremors were felt as far as Delhi and adjoining areas and other parts of North India creating panic among residents. Tremors were also felt in Pakistani capital Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Sargodha and other areas.

Mirpur was said to be the worst hit in Tuesday’s earthquake. Several buildings collapsed, trees were uprooted and roads developed big craters. Television channels showed cars and other vehicles stuck inside craters created by the high-intensity earthquake.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on: 26-09-2019, 12:31:27 IST, Lat:32.8 N & Long: 73.6 E, Depth: 5 Km, Region: Pakistan-India(J&K) Border Region pic.twitter.com/BQpMSMmai3 — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) September 26, 2019

The quake brought back horrific memories of October 2015 when a powerful 7.5-magnitude temblor in Pakistan and Afghanistan killed almost 400 people. In October 2005, a devastating 7.6-magnitude earthquake killed nearly 90,000 people in Pakistan occupied Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan.