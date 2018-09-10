Earthquake today in India: Tremors felt in Delhi

Earthquake today: Tremors were felt at 6.28 am

Earthquake today: Tremors were felt in Delhi on Monday morning after earthquake occurred 6 km from Meerut’s Kharkhauda in Uttar Pradesh. Tremors were felt at 6.28 am, according to ANI reports. This comes a day after a medium-intensity earthquake hit Haryana’s Jhajjar district and its tremors were also felt in the national capital on Sunday, the National Centre For Seismology was quoted as saying by PTI.

The quake occurred at 4.37 pm at a depth of 10 km and had a magnitude of 3.8, it said. It occurred in Jhajjar district and the tremors were also felt in the national capital, the NCS added.