Earthquake today in India: Earthquake of magnitude of 4.0 hits Chamba region in Himachal Pradesh

By: |
Published: April 28, 2020 1:39:36 PM

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit Chamba region today at around 12:17 pm in Himachal Pradesh

Earthquake in india today himachal pradesh Earthquake in India today felt in Himachal Pradesh.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit Chamba region today at around 12:17 pm in Himachal Pradesh, reports ANI.

(To be updated)

