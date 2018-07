Earthquake of magnitude 2.9 struck Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

In a major development, earthquake of magnitude 2.9 struck Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. Reportedly, the earthquake hit Kangra at around 6.52 PM. Reportedly, its epicentre was at a depth of 10 km. The tremors were felt in and around Kangra district. However, there are no immediate reports of any damage to property.

