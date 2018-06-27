Earthquake recorded in parts of Kutch district of Gujarat

Data provided by Gandhinagar-based ISR showed that a magnitude 3.4 earthquake was recorded around 6.25 PM.(Representative image)

An earthquake measuring 3.4 on Richter scale was recorded in parts of Kutch district of Gujarat this evening, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.

Data provided by Gandhinagar-based ISR showed that a magnitude 3.4 earthquake was recorded around 6.25 PM, with its epicentre around 16 km south-south west of Rapar in Kutch district.

Another minor earthquake of magnitude 1.9, recorded at 6.31 PM, had its epicentre around 15 km south-south west of Rapar.

District officials said there was no report of casualties or damage to property.