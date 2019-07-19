Earthquake of 5.6 magnitude rocks Assam, Arunachal Pradesh; no report of damage

No casualties have been reported so far, officials said, adding that more details are awaited.
A 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and other northeastern states on Friday afternoon. The epicenter of the quake was located at a depth of 10 km at East Kameng district in Arunachal Pradesh, the Met Office website stated.
According to reports, tremors were felt in Guwahati, parts of Assam, Dimapur in Nagaland, among other areas at around 2:52 pm.
No casualties have been reported so far, officials said, adding that more details are awaited.
