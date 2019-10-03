Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Manipur, two injured

The quake that occurred at 11.54 am had its epicentre at a depth of 40 km in Imphal district, said a report of the Meteorological Department.
At least two persons were injured in Manipur after a 4.8-magnitude earthquake hit the state on Thursday morning, police said. The quake that occurred at 11.54 am had its epicentre at a depth of 40 km in Imphal district, said a report of the Meteorological Department.
Two persons were seriously injured after roof of a building collapsed at Wangkhei Andro bus parking area in Imphal East district due to the earthquake, said an officer of Porompat police station. The injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital, he added.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.