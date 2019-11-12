Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude shakes parts of Uttarakhand

By: |
Dehradun | Published: November 12, 2019 6:04:45 PM

The quake measuring 4.5 jolted Pithoragarh, Almora, Champawat and Bageshwar districts at 7.30 am. It was epicentred near Raura-Nachni in Pithoragarh district and was at a depth of 10 km, the SEOC said.

uttarakhand earthquake, uttarakhand earthquake today, uttarakhand earthquake zone, earthquake today, earthquake today in uttarakhandThe tremors were felt in Munsyari, Pangal, Thal, Nachni, Askot and Dharchula in Pithorogarh district and also parts of Almora, Champawat, and Bageshwar district. (Representational Image: Reuters)

A medium-intensity earthquake shook parts of Uttarakhand on Tuesday morning, the State Emergency Operation Centre here said. The quake measuring 4.5 jolted Pithoragarh, Almora, Champawat and Bageshwar districts at 7.30 am. It was epicentred near Raura-Nachni in Pithoragarh district and was at a depth of 10 km, the SEOC said.

The tremors were felt in Munsyari, Pangal, Thal, Nachni, Askot and Dharchula in Pithorogarh district and also parts of Almora, Champawat, and Bageshwar district. However, there was no report of any damage to life and property, the SEOC said quoting Pithoragarh District Magistate V K Jogdande.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude shakes parts of Uttarakhand
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Jharkhand assembly election 2019: LJP ready to contest solo, says Chirag Paswan
2Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar hospitalised due to high BP
3Kalyan Singh says Ayodhya verdict all-inclusive, predicts Ram Mandir by 2022