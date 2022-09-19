Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Kargil in Ladakh

Earthquake in Ladakh: Ladakh’s Kargil district on Monday witnessed mild tremors as an earthquake of 4.3 magnitude struck the region at 9:30 am, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake was situated 10 kilometre below the ground with the epicenter being 151 kilometres north west of Kargil.

“An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred 64 km WNW of Kargil, Ladakh at around 9:30 am. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground,” NCS said in a tweet.

In a huge relief to locals, no casualty or loss of property was reported lost, according to reports.

Earlier this month, a 3.5 magnitude low intensity earthquake struck Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district. No lives were lost and no property was damaged, according to officials. The mild tremors were felt at Katra, where the Mata Vaishnodevi is located in the Trikuta hills, at 7:52 am. The epicenter of the quake was located at a latitude of 33.14 degrees north and longitude of 75.58 degrees east.

These are no isolated incidents as several low-intensity quakes have been reported from the region including Doda, Reasi, Kishtwar and Udhampur districts of the Jammu region.