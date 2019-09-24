Earthquake of 6.3 magnitude hits India-Pakistan border, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Strong tremors jolted Delhi-NCR and several parts of North India at around 4:30 PM today. According to the India Meteorological Department, an earthquake measuring 6.3 struck the border region of India-Pakistan. Tremors were felt across the National Capital Region, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, reports said. Twitter users from Pakistan also reported feeling tremors after the earthquake.

The India Meteorological Department said that an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 occurred in the India-Pakistan border region. The earthquake’s depth was 40km below the ground level, the department said.

Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on:24-09-2019, 16:31:58 IST, Lat:32.9 N & Long: 73.7 E, Depth: 40 Km, Region: Pakistan – India (J & K ) Border region pic.twitter.com/tH6RDjGuxD — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) September 24, 2019

There has been no report of damage to property or loss of life so far.

More details awaited.