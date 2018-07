The tremors were felt in Dombivali, Kalyan, Ulhasnagar and Bhiwandi areas in the district, an official said. (Reuters)

Temors were felt in some parts of Thane district at around 9:30pm today with people rushing out of their homes in panic, local officials said. The tremors were felt in Dombivali, Kalyan, Ulhasnagar and Bhiwandi areas in the district, an official said.

Asmita Nikam of the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation’s district disaster management cell said that details about the tremors, and any damage it might have caused, were being verified.