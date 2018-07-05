Earthquake measuring 5.2 at richter scale struck Andaman Islands

There is no report of any damage so far. (Representative image: Reuters)

An earthquake measuring 5.2 at the Richter scale occurred at the Andaman Island early on Thursday. Tremors were felt at around 2 AM. There is no report of any damage so far, ANI has said .

Earlier on July 1, an earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale was reported Haryana’s Sonipat at 3.37 pm. Tremors were also felt in Delhi- NCR and Uttar Pradesh, reports said. There were no reports of damage to property or loss of life.

In May, a magnitude of 6.2 earthquakes on Richter scale struck in Afghanistan. The tremors of the quake were also felt in soma parts of India as also in Pakistan.

In the NCR areas, people reportedly feeling light tremors. Punjab, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir also felt the tremors, a MeT Department official had said.

“The intensity of the earthquake, which had its epicentre in Afghanistan-Tajikistan border, measured 6.2 on the Richter Scale,” he was quoted as saying by Indian express.

