Earthquake measuring 4.2 on Richter Scale jolts Gujarat’s Rajkot, no casualties reported

A low intensity earthquake today jolted the Rajkot district of Gujarat.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter Scale jolted the Rajkot district of Gujarat in the wee hours today. According to news agency ANI, tremors were felt in the Hanjiyasar village of the district at 4:03 am. No casualties have been reported so far.

The US Geological Survey reported that the intensity of the quake was moderate, 4.2 magnitudes on the Richter Scale. It occurred in Bhachau — a city in the Kutch district.

On March 10, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 was recorded in parts the Kutch district with its epicentre being 15-km from Bhachau city. At that time too, no casualty or damage to property was reported. Earlier in January, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 had hit the western state’s Junagarh region.

On January 26, 2001, Gujarat was hit by a high-intensity earthquake measuring 7.7 magnitude on the Richter Scale, causing massive damage to life and property. The tremors lasted for over 2 minutes, claiming nearly 20,000 lives and destroying around 4 lakh homes. The epicentre was in Bhachau Taluka of the Kutch district.