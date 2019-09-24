Earthquake jolts India-Pakistan border: Photos, videos flood social media revealing extent of damage

Tremors were felt at around 4:30 pm. (Representative image: Reuters)

An earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale hit the India-Pakistan border region on Tuesday evening. Tremors were felt as far as the Delhi-NCR, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. While there is no report of any casualty or damage to property in India so far, there are reports of at least five casualties and 50 injuries in Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

Tremors were felt at around 4:30 pm. Apart from Delhi-NCR, tremors were also felt in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana. In Pakistan, tremors were majorly felt in Skardu, Kohat, Charsadda, Kasur, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Chitral, Malakand, Multan, Shangla, Okara, Attock and Jhang.

Shortly after the earthquake, photos and videos of the tremors started trickling on to social media platforms revealing the extent of damage, especially in PoK. Several users from India also took to Twitter and other social media platforms to share a first-hand account of the incident.

Here are some posts shared by users on Twitter:

May Allah protect and Safe everyone who are living there. Be safe everyone. Ameen ????#earthquake — Shawais Mughal ✌ (@MshawaisMughal) September 24, 2019

Felt some shakes at Delhi.

Hope everyone fine #delhiearthquake #earthquake — Vishal Rai (@RaishalV) September 24, 2019

DelhiNCR me bhi bhukamp ke jhatake..!!!#earthquake — ई. नागेश (@nkpsiwan) September 24, 2019

As per local reports in the neighbouring country, tremors were felt for 9-11 seconds. News agency PTI has claimed that as many as 50 people have been admitted in a hospital after a building collapses in Pakistan occupied Kashmir(PoK)’s Mirpur. J L Gautam, head of operations at the NCS, speaking to the agency said, “The epicentre was near the India-Pakistan border. The closest big city to the epicentre is Rawalpindi (in Pakistan’s Punjab province)”.

In many places, people rushed out of their offices and homes after feeling the tremors. A number of people also took to social media to share videos and photos of tremors urging everyone to stay safe. Here are some of them.

Earlier on September 9, three earthquakes were reported from Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district. There were no reports of any losses