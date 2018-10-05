​​​
  3. Earthquake in Uttar Pradesh today: 4.5-magnitude quake hits India-Nepal border

By: | New Delhi | Published: October 5, 2018 4:18 PM
India-Nepal border earthquake, India-Nepal border, uttar pradesh, Earthquake in Uttar Pradesh today The NCS, which works under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, said the quake was reported at 12.45 pm at a depth of 33 km. (Representative image)

A 4.5-magnitude earthquake hit the Indo-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh Friday afternoon, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. There were no immediate reports of casualties. The NCS, which works under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, said the quake was reported at 12.45 pm at a depth of 33 km.

