An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit Rajasthan’s Jaipur at 9:43AM on Sunday. No loss of life and property has been reported yet.

This comes three days after an earthquake measuring 5.2 at the Richter scale occurred at the Andaman Island early on Thursday. Tremors were felt at around 2 AM.