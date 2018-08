Representative Image (Reuters)

A mild earthquake reading 3.6 in the Richter scale was felt in several parts of Odisha early today, the Regional Meteorological Centre said. The earthquake, which had its epicentre at Angul, was experienced by the people in Boudh Sadar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal Sadar, Nayagarh and Angul at 3.03 am, the met office said. The magnitude of the earthquake, having depth of 10 km, was measured 3.6 in the Richter scale.

No casualty or loss of property has been reported so far, official sources said.