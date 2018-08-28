Earthquake in northern Odisha

An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale shook several parts of Odisha. (PTI)

An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale shook several parts of Odisha, mainly its northern region, this evening. The earthquake of moderate intensity with its epicentre in Hooghly district of West Bengal at latitude 22.9 degree north and longitude 87.7 east was recorded at about 6.33 pm, Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, H R Biswas told PTI.

No report of injury to anyone or damage to property was received, said an official. The tremor was felt in several areas in northern districts of the state like Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Keonjhar, which are close to the origin, he said.

Jolted by the tremor, people in several areas like Balasore, Baripada and Anandpur were seen rushing out of their houses for safety, reports said.