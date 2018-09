The epicentre was in the state. (Representational Image: PTI)

A low intensity earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale was felt in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, disaster management official said. No casualty or damage was reported.

The tremors were felt at 8.34 a.m. at a depth of five kilometres under the earth’s surface, he said. The epicentre was in the state.

Temblors have wrought destruction in Kashmir in the past as the area is situated in highly sensitive seismological region. Over 40,000 people were killed on October 8, 2005 in a quake.